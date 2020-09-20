Stephanie Sue Stefanou (Santora), of Marlton, N.J. passed away Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. She was 42.She was born in Somers Point, N.J., raised in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1996.Stephanie has resided in Marlton for the last 20 years,working alongside her husband as a Chiropractic Assistant. Stephanie and her family enjoyed a passion for ice hockey, which her children continue to participate in and will miss her cheers.She is survived by her husband Dr. Bill Stefanou and the true loves of her life her children, Analisa and Vasilios Stefanou.Also surviving are her parents Vincent and Susan Santora (Jerue) of Hammonton and her sister Stacey Rodio (Kevin) of Winslow. Stephanie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and cherished friends.Stephanie is predeceased by her sister Lisa Marie Capella.Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 from 11 to 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. all at the Marinella Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery 500 White Horse Pike Hammonton, N.J.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Steph's Kids, an educational fund, 14 Winterset Ln. Marlton, NJ 08053.Stephanie's laughter, smile and unconditional love of life and people will be remembered forever…To share condolences please visit the website below.Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ