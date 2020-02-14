|
Stephen F. Walder of Springfield Township, N.J. passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly. He was 84.
Born in Florence, Steve was a 1953 graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School. He was a lifelong resident and farmer of Springfield Township, and a member of the N.J. Farm Bureau. In Steve's younger years, he was a 4H and F.F.A. member before he was employed at Applegate Farm Machinery, Highway Tractor Dealership, Reed Brothers Farm Equipment, and a dealer for DeKalb Seed Company while farming his farms.
Steve was known to be quiet and reserved, however his face was well known by all, especially the local family style suppers. He will be missed by all.
Stephen was the son of the late Stephen and Regis Walder, and longtime companion of the recently deceased Carol Rue.
He is survived by his brother, Regis (Betty), his sister, Mary Walder, as well as nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either to the Juliustown Fire Company, P.O. Box 156, Juliustown, NJ 08042, the Jacksonville Community Center, or to the Jacksonville Fire Company, 1793 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd., Bordentown Township, NJ 08505.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 14, 2020