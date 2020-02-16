|
Stephen F. Walder passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, where he joined his longtime companion, the late Carol D. Rue.
He is survived by his sister, Mary, and brother, Regis and his wife, Betty, and both of their families.
Steve was a graduate of R.V.R.H.S. in Mount Holly, Class of 1953, and he belonged to many farm organizations, such as the 4H, F.F.A., and Farm Bureau.
He was a resident of Springfield Township, and a lifetime farmer. He worked his early years at Applegate Farm Equipment, Highway Tractor, Reed Bros., and he also was a salesman for DeKalb Seed Co.
Stephen will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 260 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the Jacksonville, Jobstown, or Juliustown Fire Companies.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 16, 2020