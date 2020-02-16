Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
260 High St
Mount Holly, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Walder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen F. Walder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen F. Walder Obituary
Stephen F. Walder passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, where he joined his longtime companion, the late Carol D. Rue.

He is survived by his sister, Mary, and brother, Regis and his wife, Betty, and both of their families.

Steve was a graduate of R.V.R.H.S. in Mount Holly, Class of 1953, and he belonged to many farm organizations, such as the 4H, F.F.A., and Farm Bureau.

He was a resident of Springfield Township, and a lifetime farmer. He worked his early years at Applegate Farm Equipment, Highway Tractor, Reed Bros., and he also was a salesman for DeKalb Seed Co.

Stephen will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 260 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Hainesport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the Jacksonville, Jobstown, or Juliustown Fire Companies.





Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now