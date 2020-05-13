Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Stephen G. Masters

Stephen G. Masters Obituary
Stephen G. Masters of Mount Holly, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Cooper Hospital in Camden. He was 37.

Born in Mount Holly, Stevie was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School, where he played football, baseball, and golf. He later worked as a salesman at Kay Jewelers, a waiter for Bertucci's and a salesman at Lucas Chevrolet. Steve always enjoyed music and dancing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Michael Drea-Masters; his parents Steve & Becky Masters of Mount Holly; his sister Jackie Masters Hyronemus and her husband Kevin; a nephew Tyler and a niece Camryn, and his fiancée Lisa DeRosa. The grandson of the late George Masters, Sr. and Natalie Masters and Dr. Lindley Reagan, he is also survived by his maternal grandmother Gertude Reagan, his Aunt Kim, and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Due to the Pandemic, services will be private, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Burlington County Times on May 13, 2020
