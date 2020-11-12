Stephen J. "Fuzzy" Fazekas, a lifelong native of Roebling, N.J., departed this life on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the company of his loving children. He was 90.Mr. Fazekas was born in Roebling to the late Stephen and Julia Yeager Fazekas. Fuzzy was a dedicated member of the Florence Township Volunteer Fire Department for 71 years. He began his tenure with the fire department volunteering for the Roebling Volunteer Fire Company #3.Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret and Joseph Fazekas, and his wife of 59 years, Gloria A. Mastrosimone Fazekas, who passed away in 2014.He is survived by his children and a son-in-law, Joanne Stefanoni, Trish and Tony Beach, Stephen "Fuzzy" Fazekas and Barbara Fazekas, six granddaughters, three great granddaughters, his sister-in-law, Nancy T. Susko, many nieces and nephews, and his canine walking companion, Bentley.Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately in Holy Assumption Church and Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling.Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering and immediately return to their vehicles and leave the premises to allow for additional visitors to pay their final respects. Fuzzy's family is grateful for everyone's cooperation.The family requests memorial donations be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054, to the Florence Township Fire Department, 401 Firehouse La., Florence, NJ 08518, or the Florence Township FOP Lodge 210, P.O. Box 285, Florence, NJ 08518.Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, Roebling