Dearest Dad,



I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for me. You have been my best friend for 34 years and you always will be. You brushed my hair for school, you read me books, you gave me my first book about finance, you taught me how how to throw and catch, you never missed a game or an event. Most importantly, you gave me all the love and support in the world. I will miss our phone calls on my walks home from work, you visiting me in the city, watching sports with you, all of your stories, and your beautiful smile. Love you until the end of time.



Amanda

Amanda Celentano

Daughter