I will miss my friend Steve. We were friends for 40 years. He recruited me to play softball at Deborah Hospital.
We went to each other kid's ball games as we got older. He loved to talk about his family. As his taxman I was
privy to his many business dealings and he had great insight into them. He fell and broke his collar bone on my
icy driveway one tax year. I told him I would give him my insurance information. He said no, friends don't sue
friends. He valued friendship that much. I will miss my friend terribly.
