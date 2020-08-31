1/
Stephen Joseph Celentano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Joseph Celentano, August 27, 2020, of Cherry Hill, N.J. Loving husband of Annette Celentano. Devoted father of Amanda and Renee Celentano.

Brother of Luisa (George) DePietropolo. Uncle of Denise and Dena Smolar.

Also survived by dear friend Bruce Karpf, and grandpups Tuffy and King George VI.

Funeral services will be private. Contributions can be made to The Lymphoma Society https://donate.lls.org

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
August 30, 2020
I will miss my friend Steve. We were friends for 40 years. He recruited me to play softball at Deborah Hospital.
We went to each other kid's ball games as we got older. He loved to talk about his family. As his taxman I was
privy to his many business dealings and he had great insight into them. He fell and broke his collar bone on my
icy driveway one tax year. I told him I would give him my insurance information. He said no, friends don't sue
friends. He valued friendship that much. I will miss my friend terribly.
Donald Graham
Friend
August 30, 2020
You are All in Our Thoughts In This Time of Need Love and Prayer's To You and Your Family.
Daniel Cronk
Family
August 30, 2020
Dearest Dad,

I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for me. You have been my best friend for 34 years and you always will be. You brushed my hair for school, you read me books, you gave me my first book about finance, you taught me how how to throw and catch, you never missed a game or an event. Most importantly, you gave me all the love and support in the world. I will miss our phone calls on my walks home from work, you visiting me in the city, watching sports with you, all of your stories, and your beautiful smile. Love you until the end of time.

Amanda
Amanda Celentano
Daughter
August 29, 2020
With a sadden heart Steve will be greatly missed .A great person with a wonderful heart and a longtime friend and business associate . He will never be forgotten . With great love The Douglas Karpf family .
Douglas Karpf
Friend
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. We will love you and miss you always.

Love Luisa and George
Luisa and George DePietropolo
Sister
August 29, 2020
Dearest Dad,

I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for me. You have been my best friend for 34 years and you always will be. You brushed my hair for school, you read me books, you gave me my first book about finance, you taught me how how to throw and catch, you never missed a game or an event. Most importantly, you gave me all the love and support in the world. I will miss our phone calls on my walks home from work, you visiting me in the city, watching sports with you, all of your stories, and your beautiful smile. Love you until the end of time.

Amanda
Amanda Celentano
Daughter
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Klinge
Family
August 29, 2020
Dearest Dad,

I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for me. You have been my best friend for 34 years and you always will be. You brushed my hair for school, you read me books, you gave me my first book about finance, you taught me how how to throw and catch, you never missed a game or an event. Most importantly, you gave me all the love and support in the world. I will miss our phone calls on my walks home from work, you visiting me in the city, watching sports with you, all of your stories, and your beautiful smile. Love you until the end of time.

Amanda
Amanda Celentano
Daughter
August 29, 2020
Dear Amanda and Celentano Family,

Words cannot express how deeply saddened we are to hear of the passing of your loving father. We express our deepest sympathies and condolences during this difficult time. We would like to extend our love and friendship to you and your entire family for anything you may need.

With Love,

Allison and Wolfrank
Allison Jackson
Friend
August 29, 2020
Dear Amanda and Celentano Family,

Words cannot express how deeply saddened we are to hear of the passing of your loving father. We express our deepest sympathies and condolences during this difficult time. We would like to extend our love and friendship to you and your entire family for anything you may need. With Love, Allison and Wolfrank
Allison Jackson
Friend
August 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
George DePietropolo
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved