John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes' RC Church
103 Center Av
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Resources
Stephen P. Konrad Obituary
Stephen P. Konrad passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, N.J. He was 77.

He was born Nov. 29, 1941 in Roebling, N.J. to Peter P. Konrad and Helen Konrad. He graduated from Florence Township Memorial High School in 1958. He also was an automotive drive line graduate of Brookdale Community College.

Steve (Steverino) was a local favorite karaoke singer and sang in various states throughout the country. He loved to tell jokes and stories and was known for his outstanding sense of humor. He loved salt water fishing and also had a captain's license. He was an avid softball and pool player, as well as played in dart leagues.

Steve was an excellent craftsman proficient in many trades. He was a maintenance engineer who redesigned and updated production machinery which saved a company millions of dollars. He also was a published inventor who obtained a patent.

Steve is survived by two daughters, Donna Stewart (David) of Mooresville, N.C. and Andrea of Washington state, two grandchildren, Heather Petisce (Ashley) and Kristopher Stewart, and his great-grandson, Peyton. He is also survived by his fiancée, Susan Rhone, brothers, Peter Konrad Sr., John Konrad Sr., Frank Konrad Sr., and Paul Konrad, sisters, Helen Schairer and Marie Pancoast (Richard), and by many nieces and nephews and many friends including two very significant people, Bruce and Barbara.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Marie (Hall) Konrad, brothers, Anthony Konrad Sr., Joseph Konrad Sr., Andrew Konrad, and Robert Konrad Sr., and his brother-in-law, John Schairer Sr.

The visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, N.J. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Agnes' R.C. Church, 103 Center Ave., Atlantic Highlands, N.J. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Stephen's name to www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-konrad.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
