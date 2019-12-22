Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eichel Funeral Home
8323 Maple Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Durboraw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen R. Durboraw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen R. Durboraw Obituary
Stephen R. Durboraw, of Mount Laurel, formerly of Cinnaminson, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019. He was 76.

Survived by his children, Todd (Patricia) and Chad (Jennifer) Durboraw; grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsey, Anna, and Kylie; brother, Richard; and his girlfriend, Lorraine Riha-Bray.

Preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jo.

Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 4th, 12 to 4 p.m. at Tricia Meadows Clubhouse, 27 Patricia Lane, Mt. Laurel, N.J. 08054.

Please share condolences at the web site below.

Eichel Funeral Home,

Pennsauken

www.EichelFuneralHome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -