|
|
Stephen R. Durboraw, of Mount Laurel, formerly of Cinnaminson, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019. He was 76.
Survived by his children, Todd (Patricia) and Chad (Jennifer) Durboraw; grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsey, Anna, and Kylie; brother, Richard; and his girlfriend, Lorraine Riha-Bray.
Preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jo.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 4th, 12 to 4 p.m. at Tricia Meadows Clubhouse, 27 Patricia Lane, Mt. Laurel, N.J. 08054.
Please share condolences at the web site below.
Eichel Funeral Home,
Pennsauken
www.EichelFuneralHome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 22, 2019