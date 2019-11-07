|
|
Steve Chencharik of Browns Mills passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospice Unit in Mount Holly, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 69.
Born in Fort Dix, Steven attended RVRHS and then joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 to fight for his country in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked as a welder for U.S. Steel in Bethlehem, Pa. and then in the Civil Service as a welder at Lakehurst.
He was a devoted family man who enjoyed boating, scuba diving, and fishing for sharks. He was very creative and was a talented carpenter and woodworker. Steve liked his Koi pond, gardening, and making beef jerky. He also loved his puppy dogs and kitty cats.
Steve is survived by his wife, Ida, they were together for 35 years; his children, Jennifer Allen (Howard), Steven Chencharik II (Beth), Evelyn Constantine (Steven), and Linda Elmendorf; grandchildren, Briana, Howard, Ashley, Anna, Mia, Nora, James, Crystal, Cassie, Cory, and Brooke; and 12 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, John Chencharik, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.
Contributions in his name may be made to the veterans organization of your choice.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019