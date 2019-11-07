Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Chencharik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Chencharik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Chencharik Obituary
Steve Chencharik of Browns Mills passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospice Unit in Mount Holly, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 69.

Born in Fort Dix, Steven attended RVRHS and then joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 to fight for his country in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked as a welder for U.S. Steel in Bethlehem, Pa. and then in the Civil Service as a welder at Lakehurst.

He was a devoted family man who enjoyed boating, scuba diving, and fishing for sharks. He was very creative and was a talented carpenter and woodworker. Steve liked his Koi pond, gardening, and making beef jerky. He also loved his puppy dogs and kitty cats.

Steve is survived by his wife, Ida, they were together for 35 years; his children, Jennifer Allen (Howard), Steven Chencharik II (Beth), Evelyn Constantine (Steven), and Linda Elmendorf; grandchildren, Briana, Howard, Ashley, Anna, Mia, Nora, James, Crystal, Cassie, Cory, and Brooke; and 12 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, John Chencharik, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.

Contributions in his name may be made to the veterans organization of your choice.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now