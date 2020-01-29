Home

Steve Greer

Steve Greer Obituary
Steve Greer of Lumberton, N.J. lost his 16-year struggle with brain cancer on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

His soul is free of his cancer-wrecked body and he hopes to be hanging out with Ghandi and Maya Angelou.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and his two children, Olivia and Cooper.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Mount Holly Friends Meeting, 81 High St., Mount Holly, N.J.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research and Information, Inc., 1100 Peninsula Blvd., Hewlett, NY 11557.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
