Steven Brian Spellacy of Burlington Township passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Lourdes Hospital, Willingboro, after a courageous battle with multiple medical conditions. Steven was 56 years old.
He was an honorable, lifelong resident of Burlington Township who worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Township of Burlington Public Works Roads Division. Steven was a loyal volunteer with the Burlington Township Fire Department as a member of Beverly Road, Blue Goose, Station #302, serving as a Fireman (past Captain), EMT and on the Dive Team. He also served as a Special Officer with the Burlington Township Police Department for approximately five years.
In his spare time he enjoyed working on anything mechanical. He could build, fix, and repair anything. Often you could find Steven working selflessly on family and friends vehicles under the lift of his full service garage, which he constructed personally. On his days off, and during any free time, he loved helping his friends and family. Steven enjoyed being surrounded by family, friends, his dog, Maggie, and Snap-On tools.
Steven was preceded in death by his wife, Karolina, and his father, Richard R. Spellacy.
He is survived by his mother, Doris Jean Spellacy; his brothers, Scott Spellacy and Shawn Spellacy; his sisters-in- law, Debbie Spellacy and Jamie Spellacy; and his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Norma, Brittany, Julie, Jamison and Carlee Spellacy.
A visitation for Steven will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 223 E. Union Street, Burlington, where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately by his family.
Donations may be made in his name to Burlington Township Fire Department, c/o 1001 Beverly Rd., Burlington Township, NJ 08016.
