Steven R. Bernath
{ "" }
Steven R. Bernath died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was 78.

Born in Allentown, New Jersey, Steven has been a lifetime resident of Bordentown, N.J.

He loved sailing and was a member of the Yapewi Yacht Club in Bordentown.

Steven served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Piper and was a proud member of the US Submarine Veterans organization, "The Silent Service".

He was an historical re-enactor with MLNRA.

Beloved husband of the late Janice Weeks (Hollenczer), Steven is the brother of Ann Michele Shaw and uncle to Rodger Schwab. He is also survived by two great nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
