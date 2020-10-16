Susan Ann Clark, 79, of Burlington passed away Thursday October 8th at Rancocas Valley Hospital in Mt. Holly.



Daughter of the late William & Evelyn Ruth Bloomer; mother of the late Sara K. Clark; wife of the late James E. Clark.



Surviving is her daughter Janet L. & Dennis K. Russell of Hamilton Square, NJ; 2 granddaughters Corrine Hunsher and Caylee Hunsher; sister Sandra Jackson of Coatsville, PA.



Born and raised in West Chester, PA, she spent most of her life as a Springfield Township, NJ resident until recently moving to Mt. Holly. Susan retired in 2000 after 20 years of service with CIGNA, Global Healthcare Services at Voorhees, NJ office. She was an active and contributing parish member of First Presbyterian Church of Mount Holly, where she was the leader of their Prayer Ministry Team and ALPHA Team Leader.



While she was at Riverview Assisted Living Facility she knitted and crocheted prayer shawl wraps.



In her younger years, Susan sang professionally and taught opera as she was an accomplished Soprano singer. Susan was also an actress at Haddonfield's Play's & Prayer's Performing Arts Theatre.



Funeral services were private for the family under the direction of Winowicz Funeral Service, Trenton, NJ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store