Susan D. (Davenport) Docherty passed away peacefully May 22, 2019, at Granville Place, Burlington, surrounded by family.
Susan was the beloved wife of 42 years to the late John G. Docherty; loving mother of Lesley D. Richards (Bernard W. II) and Iain G. Docherty (Susan L. Downs); and cherished grandmother to Taylor J. Docherty, Megan D. Richards, Mason W. Docherty and Jackie S. Richards.
Born in Philadelphia, Susan was 89 years old. Prior to living at Homestead in Columbus, she resided in Cinnaminson for 60 years. After serving as a secretary with the Cinnaminson School District, Susan worked for Subaru of America in Cherry Hill.
Susan and her late husband loved spending time with family and friends on their Chesapeake Bay houseboat, Bonnie Lass. Susan enjoyed playing cards, shopping, traveling, and being with her grandchildren, often from the sidelines of their hockey and soccer games.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, followed by an 11 a.m. entombment in the Lakeview Mausoleum.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 27, 2019