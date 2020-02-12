Home

Susan Bowman
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown
122 Crosswicks Street
Bordentown, NJ 08505
Susan J. Bowman

Susan J. Bowman Obituary
Susan J. Bowman passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was 56.

Born at Walson Army Hospital, Susan was a graduate of Bordentown Regional High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University with degrees in Biology and Chemistry. She was a former member of the Borough Council in Wrightstown, N.J.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald A. Bowman.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Bowman; her son, Ronald A. Sapp; her sister, Sally J. Bowman Jones; her brother, Scott Bowman; two nephews, Clay Jones and Brayton Bowman; family from far and wide; and many, many friends.

Visitation will be at Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, N.J., where family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. A private burial will be held at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Peppler Funeral Home,

Bordentown

www.pepplerfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 12, 2020
