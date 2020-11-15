1/1
Susan M. Busch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Mary (Baldwin) Busch of Maple Shade, N.J. passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from cancer. She was 56.

A graduate of RV, Susan earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Brescia University. She worked at Catholic Charities' Providence House and Domestic Violence Services in Burlington County, N.J.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Marc and Margaret Baldwin, and is survived by her two children, Sarah and David, her ex-husband, David Busch Sr. of Maple Shade, siblings, Kate Lasko of Hightstown, N.J., Marc Baldwin (Arlene) of Eastampton, N.J., Rick Baldwin of Maple Shade, N.J., and Tom Baldwin (Anne) of Milton Del.

Susan always put other people's feelings first and fiercely protected her children. She was resilient, triumphing over life's obstacles through sheer force of will. Susan loved exploring new places, and enjoyed taking day trips across New Jersey. When she was not working or chauffeuring kids around, you could find her engrossed in a good mystery or crime novel or singing along with her favorite band, The Rolling Stones.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 29, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with the service immediately following.

Memorial donations can be made in Susan's name to Providence House Domestic Violence Services, Burlington, 595 Rancocas Rd., Westampton, NJ 08060.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perinchief Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved