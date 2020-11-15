Susan Mary (Baldwin) Busch of Maple Shade, N.J. passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from cancer. She was 56.A graduate of RV, Susan earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Brescia University. She worked at Catholic Charities' Providence House and Domestic Violence Services in Burlington County, N.J.Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Marc and Margaret Baldwin, and is survived by her two children, Sarah and David, her ex-husband, David Busch Sr. of Maple Shade, siblings, Kate Lasko of Hightstown, N.J., Marc Baldwin (Arlene) of Eastampton, N.J., Rick Baldwin of Maple Shade, N.J., and Tom Baldwin (Anne) of Milton Del.Susan always put other people's feelings first and fiercely protected her children. She was resilient, triumphing over life's obstacles through sheer force of will. Susan loved exploring new places, and enjoyed taking day trips across New Jersey. When she was not working or chauffeuring kids around, you could find her engrossed in a good mystery or crime novel or singing along with her favorite band, The Rolling Stones.A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 29, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with the service immediately following.Memorial donations can be made in Susan's name to Providence House Domestic Violence Services, Burlington, 595 Rancocas Rd., Westampton, NJ 08060.Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly