Susan M. Gable of Columbus, N.J. passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the age of 79.
Born and raised in White Horse, N.J., Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Caroline Wysocki, and her brother, Raymond Wysocki.
She is survived by her sons, Dale Bryant of Wrightstown, N.J. and Sean Gable and his wife, Michelle, of Columbus; her daughter, Melissa Gable and her husband, Raunel Velazquez; and her granddaughter, Miranda Gable of Columbus.
As a longtime Columbus resident, Susan spent many years active in the Columbus Historical Society and the Columbus Baptist Church. In the 1980s, she worked driving school buses for Columbus area schools.
She always was an advocate for animal welfare and had many beloved pets throughout her life. In her later years, she enjoyed corresponding with friends and took pleasure from the many flowers, birds and animals in and around her yard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043, 856-424-2288, www.awanj.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019