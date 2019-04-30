|
|
Susan Murphy of Palmyra, N.J., passed away April 26, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 69.
She was born July 7, 1949, to Robert and Christina Fest, in Riverside, N.J. Susan graduated from Cinnaminson High School.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Susan is survived by; her husband of 49 years, Michael P. Murphy; their three children, Michelle Murphy-Keough and husband Pete, Michael Murphy and wife Michele, and Josiah Murphy and wife Teresa; and by her seven grandchildren, Brendann, Peter, Nicole, Rachel, Cara, Reed, and Jude.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, followed by her memorial service at 7:30 p.m. at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077.
Condolences and remembrances may be shared at the web site listed below.Weber Funeral Home,
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 30, 2019