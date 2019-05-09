|
|
Susan S. Barr of Las Vegas, Nev. passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was 63.
Sue was born in Philadelphia on April 20, 1956.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bob Barr, by her sister Carol Hulka of Las Vegas, and her niece, Connie Peterson, also of Las Vegas. Residing in New Jersey are her nieces, Michelle Stidfole, Lori Allain, Mandy Barr, Jennifer Barr and Sherri Fields, as well as her brother-in-law, Bill Barr and sister-in-law, Sherry Barr.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, in the chapel at St. Viator Catholic Church, 4150 South Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Baldrick or to St. Viator's Catholic Church. Ashes will be scattered privately.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 9, 2019