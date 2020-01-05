|
|
Susanne I. Warren of Pemberton Borough passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020, with her children by her side. She was 92.
Born in Salzburg, Austria, Susanne was the wife of the late SSGT David B. Warren. She was a Vietnam War widow and proud to have become an American.
Sue served 32 years with the Department of the Army as a civilian employee, who held many high profile positions in civil service. She was known as "little big shot." Sue started as a cashier in Fort Dix and retired from Heidelberg, Germany. After her retirement, she worked for many years for Strawbridge's / Macy's in Burlington.
Sue was a longtime parishioner of Grace Episcopal Church in Pemberton. She was an avid traveler who loved exploring Europe. Sue was known for being feisty and was devoted to her children and her family.
Sue is survived by her four children, David T. Warren (Wilma) of Hawaii, Helenmary Dudley of Wiesbaden, Germany, Victoria Davila (Luis) of Manahawkin, and Richard Warren (Marilyn Ciocian) of Pemberton Township; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandi, Krista, Luis III, Marisa, and Olivia; and six great grandchildren, Alana, Alexander, Morgen, Ella, Maksimilijan, and Marcellus.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 43 Elizabeth St., Pemberton. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Grace Episcopal Church at the address above.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020