Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Susanne Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanne I. Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susanne I. Warren Obituary
Susanne I. Warren of Pemberton Borough passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020, with her children by her side. She was 92.

Born in Salzburg, Austria, Susanne was the wife of the late SSGT David B. Warren. She was a Vietnam War widow and proud to have become an American.

Sue served 32 years with the Department of the Army as a civilian employee, who held many high profile positions in civil service. She was known as "little big shot." Sue started as a cashier in Fort Dix and retired from Heidelberg, Germany. After her retirement, she worked for many years for Strawbridge's / Macy's in Burlington.

Sue was a longtime parishioner of Grace Episcopal Church in Pemberton. She was an avid traveler who loved exploring Europe. Sue was known for being feisty and was devoted to her children and her family.

Sue is survived by her four children, David T. Warren (Wilma) of Hawaii, Helenmary Dudley of Wiesbaden, Germany, Victoria Davila (Luis) of Manahawkin, and Richard Warren (Marilyn Ciocian) of Pemberton Township; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandi, Krista, Luis III, Marisa, and Olivia; and six great grandchildren, Alana, Alexander, Morgen, Ella, Maksimilijan, and Marcellus.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 43 Elizabeth St., Pemberton. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Grace Episcopal Church at the address above.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now