|
|
Sylvia Berue Abbott of Media, Pa., formerly of Willingboro, N.J., passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Abbott, and the loving mother of Dr. Janice Horowitz (Don), Dr. Vicky Fiedler (Dr. Joel), and Dr. Robert Abbott (Dr. Amy). She is also survived by her cherished eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Sylvia had a long career as a teacher at John F. Kennedy/Willingboro High School in the Willingboro School District.
Relatives and friends are invited to services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Chapel of the Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, Pa. Entombment will follow services. The family will be returning to the residence of Drs. Vicky and Joel Fiedler.
Contributions in her name may be made to Hadassah or any .
Joseph Levine & Sons,
Trevose, Pa.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 14, 2020