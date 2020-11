Sylvia Christine EllisSylvia C. Ellis, 82 of Burlington, passed away, peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.A celebration of her life service for family only will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11AM. A Public walk through viewing will be held 10AM until 11AM at the TL Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, NJ. Interment will follow at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.Services will be live streamed at www.TLHuttonfuneralservices.com