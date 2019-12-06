|
Sylvia T. Guzik of Delran passed on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew J. Guzik in 2017.
Sylvia was born and raised in Camden, the oldest daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Piontkowski, and sister to Bonnie Schmitz. She and Andrew settled in Delran, where they raised their three children, Karen (Mark), Andrew Jr. (Aimee) and Sheri (Paul). She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Brian), Jessica (Vincent), Alexa, Timothy, Paul Jr., Andrew III, and Abby.
Sylvia was a homemaker throughout their marriage. She was a proud grandmother that enjoyed babysitting when the kids were little and spoiling her grandchildren. She was proud of her Polish heritage and kept the traditions alive within her family.
A private family memorial service was held to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Lancer Fund" c/o Holy Cross Preparatory Academy, 5035 Rt. 130, Delran, NJ 08075.
Chadwick Memorial Home,
Riverside
chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 6, 2019