Born in Boston, Mass., Teresa had lived in Mount Holly for over 40 years.
Teresa was an avid reader and loved literature. She traveled the world from her armchair. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy and loved her pets Hoppy and Jackie, but she especially loved spending time with all of her grandchildren.
The wife of John F. X. Holland, Teresa is survived by four children, John F. Holland and his wife Mary Jo Holland of Cinnaminson, N.J., Roberta (Holland) O'Hara and her husband Mark A. Shinn of Mount Holly, N.J., Margaret M. Holland of Washington, D.C., and Katherine E. Holland and her partner Croce Russo of Eastampton, N.J.; and grandchildren, Nicholas J. Wakup, Holland Messina, Elizabeth Holland, Timothy Holland, Mark Winter, Benjamin P. O'Hara, Adam D. Shinn, and Jason G. Shinn. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Margaret Cullen; her brothers, Hugh Cullen Jr., Joseph W. Cullen, and Thomas W. Cullen; and her sister, Mary E. Cullen. She is also survived by her brother, Gerard A. Cullen of Middleboro, Mass.; and sisters, Margaret J. Burnham of Medford, Mass., Beverly A O'Neill of Norwood, Mass., Rose P. Rush of Stoughton, Mass., and Frances Mahony of Bluffton, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Interment will be in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Relatives and Friends may attend her visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.
Contributions in her name may be made to Saint Labre Indian School at www.stlabre.org.Perinchief Chapels,
