Terri Ann Schletter Greco Guillote passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 63. She fought with grace and dignity, often saying, "doing okay here," even when days were tough.
Born in Riverside, N.J. on Jan. 10, 1957 to Fred and Marylou Schletter, Terri was the first of five siblings. She graduated from BCIT in 1975. For many years, Columbus, N.J. was home and where her three children were raised with the family active in the community. She led Cub Scouts and assisted with events at her children's school.
As an adult, she was determined to go back to school and earn her degree. She was a graduate of Helene Fuld School of Nursing in Trenton, N.J. Terri was an RN at two local hospitals and then joined Bayada, where she was a one-on-one home nurse for various patients who she loved like family. Her gift of compassion and desire to help made nursing her calling.
In 2008, Terri relocated to Tracy, Texas with her love, Jerry Guillote. She instantly loved the people, the lifestyle, the Texas culture, and most of all, the freedom to enjoy retirement. Terri and Jerry married and loved life together until Jerry's passing in 2013. Terri loved Texas so much she decided to spend the rest of her years there.
She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, quilting, sewing, catching up with N.J. friends online, cuddling her dogs, and spending time with family and friends. She loved trips back to New Jersey to catch up with family and friends and visit the sites she missed like LBI. She was beyond excited to spend time making precious memories with her granddaughter, who now yells, "Gramma!" at any white haired women in the store - just to see if it's her.
Terri will be deeply missed by her daughter, Jennifer Greco, and granddaughter, Bria of Hammonton, N.J.; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Schletter of Lindenwold, N.J., Janice and Bob Brown of Palmyra, N.J., and Sandy and Randy Daniels of Largo, Fla.; numerous in-laws from the Guillote family; many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; her friend, Phil; her lifelong friends, Irene, Donna, and Laurie; and countless others who held a place in her heart.
Her New Jersey family is eternally grateful, as was she, for the love, support, and assistance from Charles, Laurie, Beth, Jack, and Susan to make day-to-day tasks possible. Many hours were spent in the car and the hospital for all day appointments. Courageously, Terri went week after week in hopes that even if the treatment didn't aid her, the research could help others in the future.
A few days before her passing, Terri shared her comfort in knowing that whenever it would be her time, she would be reunited with her sons, Timothy and Daniel Greco, along with others who have passed before her: Jerry, her mother and father, and her brother, Brian Schletter.
Due to current events, no service has been planned at this time. The family looks forward to a memorial service to celebrate her life in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to continue on a memorial fund dear to her heart: Timothy M. Greco Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o NBC High School, 160 Mansfield Rd. East, Columbus, NJ 08022.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020