Judge Arthur F. Bronczyk, loving husband of Shirley Marie Bronczyk, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Born in 1932 in St. Louis, Mo., he was nurtured by his loving parents, Frank and "Carrie" Bronczyk, and his sister, Lorraine. His religious upbringing at Sacred Heart Church included "Altar Boy" followed by eight years of Seminary training, resulting in his Bachelor's degree in Philosophy. Following his military tenure, Arthur achieved a Doctorate of Law degree at George Washington Law School in 1961. Thus began some 40 years of service as a Federal Prosecutor with the Interstate Commerce Commission and as a Federal Administrative Law Judge with the Social Security Administration.
As a Federal Prosecutor in the 1960s, Arthur served on a special task force, enforcing Civil Rights legislation banning racial segregation at all levels in the areas of public interstate transportation of passengers. In 1979 Senator Ted Kennedy called on him to testify before his Senate Committee leading to deregulation of certain aspects of interstate commerce regulations, and issued a commendation to him for his insights.
Since his retirement in 1996, Arthur and his wife, Shirley, embarked on over 40 trips around the world. He was a member of the Moorestown Field Club for over 30 years and served as chair of its Dinner Bridge Program. Over the decades Judge Bronczyk was devoted to many Church ministries: as a member of the Church choir; as a Cantor of liturgical music at weekly Masses; as a teacher of 6th graders in the Religious Education Program; as a Sunday Collection Counter; and quite honorably as Trustee of the Parish.
Arthur, a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1982, served then as Grand Knight of Moorestown Council 1082 for an unprecedented two-year term; as the Burlington County Navigator of the Knights' 4th Degree; and perhaps most enjoyably as Council's Lecturer for an untold and unbroken number of years.
Judge Bronczyk unequivocally attributed so much of his life's good fortunes to the constant and loving support of his wife, Shirley, the love of his life, who blessed him with four children, with only two surviving him, Gregory (Ann) and Catherine. He was especially grateful for his grandchildren: Jamie, Skylar, Ayden, Christopher and especially those living nearby – Matthew (Leah), Sean, Rebecca and Fred. He also is survived by three great grandchildren: Emma, Carter, and Haley.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 West Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice at SamaritanNJ.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 18, 2019