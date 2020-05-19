|
Thelma M. (Street) Anderson of Mount Holly was reunited with her husband, Phillip, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was 93.
Thelma was a lifelong resident of Mount Holly. She enjoyed camping, doing puzzles and plastic canvas. She also enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo.
She is survived by her children, Faye Codgill (the late Charlie), Phillip (Sharon), Daryl (Liz), Terry, Barry (Kat), and Holli Durkin. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Thelma is survived by her siblings, Gloria Tiver (Tom) and Wayne (Pat), and also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two grandsons, one great grandson, and her siblings, Russell, Phyllis King, Elvira Hirschlein, Doris Shemelia, and Colyne Galbraith.
Due to the Corona Virus, funeral services are private.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
