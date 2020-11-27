Thelma M. Leedy
Thelma M. Leedy, 90, of Bordentown, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Summit Place in Glassboro, NJ.
She loved Bordentown and she enjoyed walking everywhere around town and talking to everyone. Her favorite places to be were Jesters, the Hob, and Betty Ann's Beauty Salon. Thelma worked until 79 years old, where she worked for Monsanto in Yardville and the Davlyn Industries in Cranbury, retiring in 1979. She enjoyed playing bingo and the lottery, loved football, and was an excellent jitterbug dancer.
She was predeceased by her mother, Ida May Fabrizio; her first husband, Kenneth E. Pressley, Sr.; her second husband, Donald Leedy, Sr.; her brother Joseph Fabrizio; her sisters Norma Rush and Judith Patterson.
Thelma is survived by her sons, Kenneth E. Pressley, Jr. and Timothy Pressley; her daughters, Deborah (Edward) McGuigan and Patti (Plato) Adams; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be private and at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at Bordentown Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Huber-Moore Funeral Home, Bordentown, NJ. Messages of condolences can be left at huberfuneralhome.com