|
|
Themis Martou Santulli, 90, of Mount Holly, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Brandywine Living in Moorestown, N.J.
Born in Athens, Greece, Themis came to the United States to attend Hunter College in New York City where she received a BA degree in Sociology. While attending a party of mutual friends, she met her future husband, Anthony Santulli.
Themis was a long-time teacher in the Mount Holly School District where she taught first grade for most of those years. She loved cooking for her family, reading romance novels and British mysteries, traveling, day trips to Atlantic City and was a Phillies fan.
Daughter of the late Dimitra and Themistocles Martou, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Anthony Santulli and their son, John Santulli.
Themis is survived by her daughter, Janet Gabriel and her husband Bob of Mt. Laurel, N.J.; daughter, Mary Finlayson and her husband Gary of Hopewell Township, N.J.; and son Bill Santulli and his wife Ruth of Tinton Falls, N.J. Themis is also survived by her seven adored grandchildren: Mara Gabriel of Golden, Colorado; Julia Finlayson of Denver, Colorado; Nick Gabriel and his wife Stephanie of Mount Holly, N.J.; Greg Finlayson of Laurel, Maryland; Lauren Finlayson of Hopewell, N.J.; Michael Santulli and his wife Katherine of Wenham, MA; and Alex Santulli of Falls Church, VA; and a great-granddaughter Bella Gabriel.
Themis, a generous, intelligent and remarkable woman will be remembered as a loving mother and Mom-mom.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday morning, Jan. 3rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a service at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Themis' memory may be made to ().
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit the website below. https://www.perinchief.com/
Perinchief Chapels
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 2, 2020