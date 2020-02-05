Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
Theodore "Ron" Brewer

Theodore "Ron" Brewer Obituary
Theodore "Ron" Brewer, who was born and raised in Burlington to Wilbert and Mildred Brewer, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 83. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Maryann Birdsall Brewer, his immediate family, and Lauren Downs, his granddaughter who took care of "Pop" from the beginning to the end.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman. Any free time that he had was either spent in the woods hunting or down the shore surf fishing. Ron was a Master Carpenter by trade for over 65 years. He was able to create things for his grandchildren and also able to fix anything that may be broken; there wasn't anything that he couldn't make or fix.

Ron is survived by his loving wife for over 62 years, Maryann. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Debra Jean, and is survived by his children, Roni Ann Manning (Craig), Kim VonKessel (Tom), and Ted Brewer (Leslie), 11 grandchildren, a sister, Janet Haines, as well as many close nieces and nephews. Ron will be sorely missed by his faithful companion, Bow.

The family invites friends to his viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, where his funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will be held privately by his family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in his name to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060, www.co.burlington.nj.us/168/Animal-Shelter.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 5, 2020
