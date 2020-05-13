|
|
Theresa M. Bruder, formerly of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was 80.
As described by her granddaughter Michelle Dieter, "my mom mom was the original no-filter. She would always snicker and say "Oh you know your grandmother!" and that we did. She loved her family fiercely, we could do absolutely no wrong, and she instilled a sense of loyalty that stood above any of her short comings in life. She gave me a home when I needed one. She was a true original, someone we knew we would miss one day, because we knew she could never be replaced. Love you forever, Mom mom.
She is the beloved wife of the late Edgar H. Bruder, Jr.; devoted mother of Kathy Cook and Robert Lehman (Conchetta); loving grandmother to Julie Shockley, Michelle Dieter, Kelly Lehman, Maria Palheiredo and Matthew Cook; cherished great-grandmother to Alexa Dieter, Cameron Dieter, Eve Shockley and Harper Shockley.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents John and Laura Murphy and her sister Joan Gsell.
Due to the National Health Crisis; Funeral Services for Theresa will be held privately for her immediate family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen in Blackwood, N.J.
McGuinness Funeral Home
www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 13, 2020