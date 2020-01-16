Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Theresa Pino North

Theresa Pino North Obituary
Theresa Pino North of Burlington, N.J. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Virtua Rehab., Lumberton, N.J. She was 96.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Herbert North, Jr.

She leaves behind her three children, Frank M. North (Lynn) of Merchantville, N.J., Edna North Boyer of Burlington, N.J. and Terri North Lenhart of Asheville, N.C., also long time loving companion, Fran (Elmer) Verner. Theresa also leaves behind two sisters, Frances Smith of Levittown, Pa. and Catherine Miller of Exeter, N.H., her sister-in- law, Yvonne North Astor (Richard) of Burlington, N.J., plus 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Frances Cutilla Pino, her brother, Pietro Pino, and her sisters, Sarah Brown, Josephine Morgan and Lillian Bailey.

Theresa had a great love of babies and was a foster parent for five years for newborns for the Children's Home Society, Trenton, N.J.

A private viewing for family and closest friends will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, with a Mass to follow in St. Paul R.C. Church, E. Union St., Burlington. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Children's Home Society, 635 S. Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ 08611.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.

Her own words are as follows: "Friends and family don't cry for me, because this is where I want to be!"





Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 16, 2020
