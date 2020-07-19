Thomas A. Dennis, of Palmyra, passed away on July 15, 2020. He was 52.



Born in Riverside, N.J., Tom graduated from Palmyra High School and went on to enlist in the Marine Corps. He was a perfectionist when it came to painting and wallpaper hanging and later owned and operated Dennis Custom Painting and Wallcovering Installation where he mastered the art of carpentry as well. He lived and breathed Philadelphia sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles; there was never a more loyal, die-hard fan than him. He also enjoyed cooking, fishing, crabbing, and golfing with his daughter and the light of his life, Paige.



Family was everything to Tom; he was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was predeceased by his father, James H. Sr., and is survived by his daughter, Paige of Yardley, Pa., his mother, Patricia of Palmyra, his siblings, Christine Campbell (Benjamin) of Cinnaminson, James H. Jr. (Susan) of Mt. Laurel, and Patricia Tartaglia (Thomas) of Delran, as well as by many nieces and nephews, James H. III, Jacqueline Campbell, Richard Campbell, Anthony, Leanne Tartaglia, Thomas Tartaglia, Nico, and Matteo.



A private service will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend.



Weber Funeral Home



Riverton, N.J.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store