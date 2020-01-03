|
Thomas A. Spezzano Sr. of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the age of 81.
Born in Bristol, Pa., he was a graduate of North Catholic High School.
He was a dad's dad, a great pop, and a proud great pop. His love and pride of family - his grand kids, great grand kids, and friends - his humor, and heart knew no bounds. Tom's love of all animals and all of his interests from astrology to photography, gemology to roses, medicine to metallurgy, and baseball to football, was astounding.
His nickname, "The Prof," was fitting beyond all others. A mind that drank in knowledge made you think he held doctorates in all of his "hobbies." A natural artist, he passed this talent to his granddaughter. He was a career metallurgist, having started at 18 years old with U.S. Steel. After 35 years the plant closed, Dad went on to work in the fiber optic field, on to Acculabs running a CNC making parts for the space shuttles, eventually landing at BCAP delivering auto parts.
The love of his life, Fran (Becker), passed 12 years ago, leaving Dad at a loss so great he never quite recovered. We have to believe Dad is happy again with Mom.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Lilian and Charles, his brother, Peter, and sisters, Mary Sacco (Bill), Rose Mendozzi (Pete), and Teresa Costantini (James).
He is survived by his son, Thomas A. Spezzano, Jr.; grandchildren, Stephanie Weller (Doug), Thomas A. Spezzano III, Gregory Charles Spezzano, and Michael George Spezzano; great-grandchildren, Macie Frances Weller, Charles Cash Weller, and Gregory Charles Jr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, George Becker, Rosie Davis (Ron), Johnnie Becker, and Helen Perkins (Ben); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Paul's R.C. Church, with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.
