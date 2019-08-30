|
Thomas Alan "Yogi" Klink of Browns Mills passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, with his children by his side at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa. He was 59.
Born in Trenton, he was a graduate of Steinert High School in Hamilton, Class of 1978. Tom worked for the County of Burlington Road Department. He was a member of the Range 14 at Fort Dix and the NSSA. Tom loved the outdoors.
Son of the late Thomas James and Lois Allen Klink, father of the late Tammy Lynn Klink, and brother of the late Diane Tasker, he is survived by two daughters, Nicole Allibone of Browns Mills and Amanda Ormsby of Stratford, N.J., his son, Thomas R. Klink of Southampton, N.J., his sister, Gail M. Klink of Robbinsville, N.J., and two grandchildren, McKenzie and Dean Thomas Allibone.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington, N.J., where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Good, pastor of the Titusville Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Harbourton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
