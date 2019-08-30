Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
2560 Pennington Road
Pennington, NJ 08534-3206
(609) 737-1498
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
2560 Pennington Road
Pennington, NJ 08534-3206
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
2560 Pennington Road
Pennington, NJ 08534-3206
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Harbourton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Klink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Alan "Yogi" Klink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Alan "Yogi" Klink Obituary
Thomas Alan "Yogi" Klink of Browns Mills passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, with his children by his side at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa. He was 59.

Born in Trenton, he was a graduate of Steinert High School in Hamilton, Class of 1978. Tom worked for the County of Burlington Road Department. He was a member of the Range 14 at Fort Dix and the NSSA. Tom loved the outdoors.

Son of the late Thomas James and Lois Allen Klink, father of the late Tammy Lynn Klink, and brother of the late Diane Tasker, he is survived by two daughters, Nicole Allibone of Browns Mills and Amanda Ormsby of Stratford, N.J., his son, Thomas R. Klink of Southampton, N.J., his sister, Gail M. Klink of Robbinsville, N.J., and two grandchildren, McKenzie and Dean Thomas Allibone.

The viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington, N.J., where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Good, pastor of the Titusville Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Harbourton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences are welcome at the funeral home's web site below.

Wilson-Apple Funeral Home,

Pennington, N.J.

www.wilsonapple.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
Download Now