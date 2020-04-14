|
Thomas Alfred Nelson of Cherry Hill, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill. He was 74.
Born in Mount Holly, the son of the late Thomas and Mary Nelson and the grandson of the late Agnes M. Hackett, Tom attended Sacred Heart School in Mount Holly and was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School in 1964. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force and served for four years and then joined the Marine Corps. Mr. Nelson retired from the Marines in 1990 as an E-7 Gunnery Sergeant. While in the Marines, he was able to travel the world and had great experiences throughout his military career.
Mr. Nelson owned and operated one of the first paintball businesses of its kind in North Carolina called "Nelson's War Games." Tom was competitive, had a love of classic cars, and a laugh that was very distinctive. Tom enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams and loved spending time with his family.
Husband of the late Carol Nelson, née Blue, and father of the late David and Thomas, III; he is survived by his daughters: Heather Marsden of Alaska and Hollie Nelson of Cherry Hill; three grandchildren: Zoe, Renee and Shamus; one great grandson: Dexter; two sisters: Judith Comegno and Nancy Mallett and two brothers: Alfred Thomas and Steve Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Covid19responsefund.org, Meals on Wheels, Feeding America or Team Rubicon.
