Thomas Andrew Butler Jr.
Thomas A. Butler Jr. passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was 54.

Tom was known for his persevering and witty attitude. He was a hard-working American who built a business from the ground up. Tom was a certified Scuba Instructor, a member of the Road Ramblers, and an avid hunter. He believed in living life to its fullest each and every chance he got.

He was the beloved father of Victoria Morgan Butler and Thomas Andrew Butler III. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas A. Butler Sr., and is survived by his mother, Shirlee (Megan) Butler, his two sisters, Deanna March (Raymond) and Desiree Golden (Eric), his two children, and two nieces and a nephew.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial luncheon at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mastori's Restaurant, 144 U.S. 130, Bordentown Township, NJ 08505. We ask that you communicate the party's size by the Friday before to ensure availability due to Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), or to another charity of your choice.

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
