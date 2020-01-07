|
|
Thomas Charles Mikulski Sr. of Beverly, N.J. passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019. He was 69.
Mr. Mikulski was born in Riverside, N.J. and was a lifetime resident of Burlington County. A graduate of Holy Cross High School in Delran, Thomas was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and especially loved the Phillies and NASCAR. In his leisure, he also enjoyed music and going to concerts. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and friends, and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas Jr. and Timothy (Sean), his brother, David, and grandchildren, Thomas III and Chase.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, immediately followed by a memorial service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Final disposition will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in his name to Phillies Charities.
