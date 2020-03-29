Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
609-894-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Carl Bishop


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Carl Bishop Obituary
Thomas Carl Bishop of Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp., passed away March 25, 2020 at Capitol Health at Deborah Hospital of natural causes. He was 67.

He was retired Hospital Management for Virtua Hospital ,Voorhees.

Tom served honorably in the US Army for ten years as an E-6 during peacetime.

He was a lifelong resident of Pemberton Twp. Tom was a graduate of Southern Illinois University with his Bachelors and received his Masters Degree from Eastern University.

He was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills. He loved the beach, fishing and his grandchildren

Beloved husband of Susan M, (Willich), dear father of Alia Yerkes & Husband Nate of Brick Twp. and Carlye Niedbalski & husband Brian of Raeford, NC. brother of Susan K. Bishop of Augusta, Ga., and devoted grandfather of Gavin, Shayne, Amya, Tatum and Kai.

Due to the Corona Virus restrictions funeral services are private and will be held for the immediate family at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough.

Interment with military honors will be private in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.

There will be a memorial service for Tom's friends at a later date.

The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton

Borough. Stephen Lankenau,

Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -