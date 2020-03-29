|
|
Thomas Carl Bishop of Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp., passed away March 25, 2020 at Capitol Health at Deborah Hospital of natural causes. He was 67.
He was retired Hospital Management for Virtua Hospital ,Voorhees.
Tom served honorably in the US Army for ten years as an E-6 during peacetime.
He was a lifelong resident of Pemberton Twp. Tom was a graduate of Southern Illinois University with his Bachelors and received his Masters Degree from Eastern University.
He was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills. He loved the beach, fishing and his grandchildren
Beloved husband of Susan M, (Willich), dear father of Alia Yerkes & Husband Nate of Brick Twp. and Carlye Niedbalski & husband Brian of Raeford, NC. brother of Susan K. Bishop of Augusta, Ga., and devoted grandfather of Gavin, Shayne, Amya, Tatum and Kai.
Due to the Corona Virus restrictions funeral services are private and will be held for the immediate family at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough.
Interment with military honors will be private in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.
There will be a memorial service for Tom's friends at a later date.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton
Borough. Stephen Lankenau,
Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 29, 2020