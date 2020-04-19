Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Thomas Cappetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas D. Cappetti Sr.

Thomas D. Cappetti Sr. Obituary
Thomas Dominick Cappetti Sr. of Westampton passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 82.

Born and raised in Riverside, Thomas was the youngest of seven children of the late Dominick and Assunta Cappetti.

After graduating from Camden Catholic High School, Thomas went on to pursue a career as a land surveyor, which he did for more than 40 years. The last 30 of those years spent employed by Richard A. Alaimo Engineering Company as a field party chief and eventually the Chief of Survey.

Thomas was a lifetime member of the Delran Fire Company #2, and a former captain of the Delran Emergency Squad. Thomas also was a youth soccer and baseball coach. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to spend time outdoors and poolside with his family, and attending his grandchildren's baseball, softball, and soccer matches.

Thomas is survived by his wife and love of his life for more than 50 years, Frances; his daughter, Carolyn Senopole and son-in-law, John Senopole, his son, Thomas D. Cappetti Jr. and daughter-in-law, Beth Cappetti; and his two grandchildren, Thomas "TJ" and Sara Cappetti. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Jack, Albert, Tony, and Loui, and a sister, Laura.

Due to the recent world events, services will be held privately.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
