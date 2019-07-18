Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Edwardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Edwardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Edwardson Obituary
Thomas E. Edwardson of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was 85.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Thomas moved to Florence in 1968, moving to Florida for a time and returning to Florence.

Thomas a was U.S. Navy veteran. After his time in the armed forces, he worked as a plant supervisor for Rohm and Haas Chemical Company in Bristol, Pa. before retiring after 37 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, loved his Philly sports teams, was a strong family man, and coached his son's little league teams in Florence. He was a quiet man who meant what he said.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Laura (Vaughn), he is survived by his sons, Todd Edwardson (Alicia), Gregg Edwardson, Reade (Karen) and Blaine Edwardson. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Joshua, Chandler, Chase, Shane, and Kara, as well as extended family and friends.

A private interment will be held in Northwood Cemetery, Philadelphia, at a later date.

Contributions in Thomas's name may be sent to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, N.J. 08053.

To offer condolences to the family, light a candle, share stores, upload pictures, or to receive helpful information, please visit the website listed below.

Dennison Funeral Home,

214 W. Front St.,

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now