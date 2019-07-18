|
|
Thomas E. Edwardson of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was 85.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Thomas moved to Florence in 1968, moving to Florida for a time and returning to Florence.
Thomas a was U.S. Navy veteran. After his time in the armed forces, he worked as a plant supervisor for Rohm and Haas Chemical Company in Bristol, Pa. before retiring after 37 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, loved his Philly sports teams, was a strong family man, and coached his son's little league teams in Florence. He was a quiet man who meant what he said.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Laura (Vaughn), he is survived by his sons, Todd Edwardson (Alicia), Gregg Edwardson, Reade (Karen) and Blaine Edwardson. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Joshua, Chandler, Chase, Shane, and Kara, as well as extended family and friends.
A private interment will be held in Northwood Cemetery, Philadelphia, at a later date.
Contributions in Thomas's name may be sent to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, N.J. 08053.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 W. Front St.,
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 18, 2019