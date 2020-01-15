|
Thomas E. Hartzell of Burlington passed away at the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, at the age of 88.
Tom served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He served as a Past President of the Industrial Management Group. He worked for and retired from Alloy Fabrication in 1996.
He had a love for antique cars and car shows. Tom was the proud owner of a 1965 Chrysler 300 that he took to car shows. His car, with his care, was the recipient of many award trophies over the years, including some 1st Prize awards. He was never without his camera and enjoyed taking pictures, having them developed and then sending them out to his friends as a nice surprise.
Tom was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion while a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Maple Shade and was a Lector while a member of St. Paul's in Burlington.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Rose (Smarra) DiSalvatore Hartzell; seven children, Michelle Hartzell, Dawn Lawler (Michael), Thomas Hartzell (Elinda), Robert Hartzell, Phyllis Hartzell, David Hartzell, Steven Hartzell (Lori) and one step-son, Fr. Remo DiSalvatore, OFM Cap.; his eight grandchildren, Melissa, Christine Hartzell, Michael, Danielle Lawler, Christopher, Samantha, Alexandra Hartzell, Lauren Archundia (Juan); two great-grandsons, Giovanni and Lorenzo Archundia; a brother, John Hartzell (Barbara); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with burial to follow in Colestown Cemetery, Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, N.J.
