|
|
Thomas E. "Trey" Huber III of Burlington passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was 20.
Born in Willingboro, he was raised and lived in the Riverside/Delanco area.
Trey was an aspiring musician who was pursuing his education at RCBC in Mount Laurel. He loved his family and was known to be his father Tom's shadow. He was a smart kid who loved animals and was described as a humanitarian.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas E. Huber Sr., and grandma, Betty J. Clark, Trey is survived by his father, Thomas E. Huber Jr. (Lisa), his mother, Tina Webb, and his siblings, Onahlea (Aaron Bradley), Brittany, Holden, Cole and Kallie Huber, Alyssa and Autumn Beebe. He also leaves behind his grandmother, Jacqueline Huber, and grandfather, Allen Clark, as well as extended family and friends.
His memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in Trey's name may be sent to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 W. Front St.
Florence
www.dennison.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 14, 2019