Tom Laverty of Surf City, N.J., formerly of Delanco, N.J., passed away March 7, 2020. He was 87.
Tom was born and raised in Riverside, N.J., and together with his wife, Mary Constance "Connie", raised a family of six in neighboring Delanco where they lived for over 55 years.
As a young man Tom served in the Navy and followed in his father's footsteps with a career as a plumber, owning the family business, Thomas Laverty Plumbing & Heating, for many years.
In the 1960's Tom and the family established a summer home on Long Beach Island. It was here where he spent countless summer days boating, clamming, and crabbing in Barnegat Bay, enjoying happy hour, and spending quality time with his growing family.
As a father of six, Tom's life revolved around his kids. He was a proud father, ever supportive of their sports, studies, and careers as they grew older. Tom most enjoyed the time spent with his beloved wife, Connie. The two were married for 64 years, and loved raising their children and traveling together.
As Tom's children became adults the family continued to grow, and he happily assumed the role of Pop Pop. Whether it was babysitting, driving to school, or attending games and performances, Tom's presence always brought a smile to the faces of his fourteen grandchildren.
Tom was an active member of his community and faith. He was a long-time member of Surf City Yacht Club and St. Peter's Parish in Riverside, N.J., and was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Brant Beach, N.J.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Thomas F. and Anne (McCormick) Laverty, his sister Anne Rider (Laverty), brother-in-law Jack Rider, and son; Thomas F. Laverty, III.
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Constance Laverty (Bright), his children; Maryanne Tallon of Manahawkin, N.J., Steven Laverty of Prescott, Ariz., Patrick Laverty (Roseanne) of New York, N.Y., Diane Long (Chris) of Mount Laurel, N.J., Barry Laverty (Solveig) of Moorestown, N.J., and daughter-in-law Mary Ann Laverty of Delanco, N.J., his grandchildren; Tom (Willow) Laverty, Ryan (Jen) Laverty, Kerry (Nick) Rossi, Dan (Dana) Laverty, Kevin Tallon, Kenny Long, Stephanie Laverty, Stacie Laverty, Gregory Long, Erin Laverty, Sean Tallon, Eileen Laverty, Savannah Laverty, and Rowen Laverty, and his great-grandchildren; Matthew Laverty, Colin Laverty, and Vaida Laverty.
A gathering to celebrate Tom's life will be held at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, N.J. on Thursday, March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., and at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Brant Beach, N.J. on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Surf City Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.
