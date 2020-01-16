|
On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, Thomas F. "Tom" Marshall died peacefully at home in Monroe, N.J. He was 77.
A retired trial attorney specializing in medical malpractice, he was an avid photographer of faces and the magical world around him. He traveled often to Ireland and maintained relationships with cousins in Kilnaleck, County Cavan.
Raised in Bordentown, N.J., he graduated from Trenton State College, trained as a U.S. Navy pilot, and, following that service, graduated from Rutgers Law School in Camden. After working in the Attorney General's Office in Trenton, Tom moved on to private practice in South Jersey, eventually opening his own firm.
Tom was the loving husband of Pamela Rainey Lawler; the devoted father of Meghan Mazick (Mark) of Hershey, Pa. and Julie Blackstock (Tom) of Bernardsville, N.J.; the dear brother of John (Renee) of Omaha, Neb., Maryann Hamer (Jim) of Langhorne, Pa., Kathleen Heidel (William) of Whiting, N.J., and Carolyn Lehnhardt of Denver, Colo.; and the adored Pop-Pop of Kevin, Chloe, Natalie, Rachel, Oliver and Lily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margaret (Carey) Marshall, and his first wife of 44 years, Joanne Benson of Willingboro, N.J.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Bordentown Home for Funerals, 40 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, N.J., where the visitation will be from 1 p.m. until his memorial service at 2 p.m.
Tom was a longtime supporter of Sacred Heart School in Camden, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacred Heart School Sponsorship Fund, 1735 Ferry St., Camden, NJ 08104.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 16, 2020