Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Thomas F. Watson

Thomas F. Watson Obituary
Thomas F. Watson passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence in Delran, N.J.

Born in Camden, Tom was 78.

He was a resident of Delran for the last 52 years. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Eileen M. Watson (McDonnell), who passed away December 11, 2019.

Loving father of Bryan (Debra) Watson, Cindy Binnig and John (Kim) Watson. Grandfather of Bryan, Jr., Matthew, Erika, Joey, Samantha, Melissa, Becca and Jude. Great grandfather of Abel, Jase, Luke and Kenzi. Brother of Patty Anne (The late Richard) Watson, Jeanne (Bill) Watson, William (Bert) Watson, Anne Griffin, Bruce (Pat) Watson, Joyce (The late Ron) Rose, and Wayne Watson.

Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tom proudly served his country in the US Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. Tom, along with his late wife Eileen, were the owners of A-1 Appliance Sales and Service in Delran since 1959.

Tom enjoyed spending time on his boat at Long Beach Island, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Due to the current circumstances a celebration of life for Tom will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To share your memories of Tom, please visit the website below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 21, 2020
