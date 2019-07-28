Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Thomas J. Heliger Sr.

Thomas J. Heliger Sr. Obituary
Thomas J. Heliger Sr. of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was 98.

Thomas served proudly as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army as part of the Battery D 458th Parachute Field Artillery division during World War II.

Thomas was the husband of the late Dorothy.

He is survived by his children, Thomas Jr. (Janis), Gerald (Patricia), Joan, and Robert (LouAnn), his grandchildren, Michael, Karen, and Rebecca, and great- grandchildren, Emma, Robert, Grace, Madison, Connor and Logan.

A visitation for Thomas will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., all at the Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden, Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thomas' name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home

112 E. Broad St.,

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019
