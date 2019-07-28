|
Thomas J. Heliger Sr. of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was 98.
Thomas served proudly as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army as part of the Battery D 458th Parachute Field Artillery division during World War II.
Thomas was the husband of the late Dorothy.
He is survived by his children, Thomas Jr. (Janis), Gerald (Patricia), Joan, and Robert (LouAnn), his grandchildren, Michael, Karen, and Rebecca, and great- grandchildren, Emma, Robert, Grace, Madison, Connor and Logan.
A visitation for Thomas will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., all at the Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden, Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thomas' name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019