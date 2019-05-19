Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
Thomas J. Kilcoyne Obituary
Thomas J. Kilcoyne of Gibbsboro passed away May 2, 2019. He was 65.

Tom graduated from JFK High School in Willingboro, Class of 1971. Tom was very hands on and had the ability to create and maintain projects. He worked as a diesel mechanic and owned Kilcoyne Equipment Services. He serviced the Shipyard, Camden County MUA among many others. He built and drove his own race car, rebuilt and added an addition onto his own in the late 1980's.

Tom was also a dog lover and was found of the Old English Mastiff breed. He loved the three Mastiff's he owned Diesel, Diesel Jr., and Earl.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth (Scanlon) Kilcoyne, and a sister, Patricia Kilcoyne.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Francis "Frank" (Pam) Kilcoyne.

The family invites friends to his memorial visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. Father Chris Picollo will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial of cremated remains will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Riverside.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the web site listed below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019
