|
|
Thomas John Craig Long passed away at his home in Medford, N.J. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 54.
He was born in Queens, N.Y. on Dec. 29, 1965, the day before a severe snow blizzard struck New York City.
He is survived by his mother, Jean, his siblings, Cathy and Harold Canarvis, and Jim and Ginger, and dearest family friend, John Pendowski. Tom also leaves his nieces and nephews, Jaqueline Long, Katelyn Long, Philip Berezney, Kayley Berezney and Liam Glynn.
Tom worked for Allenco Fence Company for 25 years.
He was happiest when camping, hiking and kayaking with friends he grew up with. He will be remembered by his friends and family for his loyalty.
A viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Medford.
Condolences for the family may be left at the funeral home's web site below.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 27, 2020