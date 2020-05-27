Home

MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Viewing
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mathis Funeral Home
58 N. Main St
Medford, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, May 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mathis Funeral Home
58 N. Main St
Medford, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
View Map
Thomas John Craig Long Obituary
Thomas John Craig Long passed away at his home in Medford, N.J. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 54.

He was born in Queens, N.Y. on Dec. 29, 1965, the day before a severe snow blizzard struck New York City. 

He is survived by his mother, Jean, his siblings, Cathy and Harold Canarvis, and Jim and Ginger, and dearest family friend, John Pendowski. Tom also leaves his nieces and nephews, Jaqueline Long, Katelyn Long, Philip Berezney, Kayley Berezney and Liam Glynn. 

Tom worked for Allenco Fence Company for 25 years.

He was happiest when camping, hiking and kayaking with friends he grew up with. He will be remembered by his friends and family for his loyalty.

A viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Medford.

Condolences for the family may be left at the funeral home's web site below.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 27, 2020
