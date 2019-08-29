|
|
Thomas Johnson of Cookstown, New Hanover, N.J. passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the age of 44.
He was born and raised in Chambersburg, Trenton, N.J. before moving to North Hanover. Tom was a graduate of Northern Burlington Regional High School, Class of 1993. After graduation Tom completed his education with a Bachelor's degree in Building Construction and became a union carpenter.
Tom worked in construction and also as a bar and nightclub DJ before starting his 16-year career as a fire and EMS dispatcher at the Burlington County Communications Center in Westampton, N.J. Tom had extensive training in both fire ground tactics and administration within his 22 years of practical experience as a volunteer firefighter and line officer in departments of both rural and urban settings. Tom was a firefighter in Wrightstown, N.J. Station #411, and past captain in Cookstown, N.J. Station #381. He held the offices of lieutenant and captain for many years and as vice president at Mitchell Fire Company #3 of Burlington City, N.J. Tom Also held a position, on a department level, serving as safety officer for the Burlington City Fire Department along with being a member of various other volunteer fire departments and emergency squads throughout Burlington County.
Tom enjoyed traveling, starting at a young age, on vacations with his family to various destinations. As an adult, he discovered his love for Las Vegas, Nevada while attending the bar and nightclub conventions with his friends and fellow DJs. After meeting his wife, along with yearly vacations in their "Happy Place," Wildwood, N.J., in both June and September for the N.J. state VFW and N.J. state Firemen's conventions with friends and family, he also discovered a whole new side, love and appreciation for Las Vegas that began with their honeymoon. Other trips and vacations that Tom and Teresa had the opportunity to experience include; a cruise, beginning in Alaska and ending in Vancouver, Canada, trips to Connecticut and most recently a vacation of a lifetime traveling to Georgia and the Carolinas with a few other stops along the East Coast for their ninth wedding anniversary.
Tom's hobbies included creating dishes to cook, testing out new recipes and expanding his extensive collection of music. Tom enjoyed watching sports, including the New York Yankees, New York Giants and the Philadelphia Flyers. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His loved ones meant everything to him. Rocco, "The Puppy" as he lovingly and affectionately called him, lit up his life and ultimately his world.
Tom leaves his wife of nine years, Teresa (Gold) Johnson, to cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as his in-laws, Wayne and Judith (Taranto) Gold.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Joanne (Battista) and Ernest Tenzer of Jackson, N.J.; his father and stepmother, Tom "TJ" and Dee Johnson of Trenton, N.J.; his aunt and godmother Marie (Battista) Pressman; grandfather, Ponzi Marcucci; stepbrothers, Dave and Melissa Tenzer and John and Nadine Tenzer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Regina and Donald Richardson; his niece, who was more like a daughter to him, Colleen Richardson; goddaughter, Angeliqe D'Alessandro, who held a special place in his heart; along with his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his cousin, Sharon Bennet, with whom he shared a special bond.
Relatives and friends are invited to Tom's viewings from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Requiem Eucharist will be offered at 12 p.m. Saturday, at New St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 145 W. Broad St., Burlington, NJ 08016. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Churchyard.
Memorial contributions in Tom's name made to either Saint Mary's Churchyard Endowment Fund, 145 West Broad St., Burlington NJ 08016, or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, www.firehero.org, would be appreciated by his family.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 29, 2019